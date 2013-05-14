RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, Portugal's Galp and Brazil's OGX won Brazilian onshore oil and gas exploration blocks in a frontier region of Brazil's Parnaiba Basin at an auction on Tuesday conducted by oil regulator ANP.

They agreed to pay a combined 61.3 million reais ($30 million) for the rights to the blocks in Brazil's northeast. The blocks are near the same basin where OGX bought rights in 2007 and is now producing natural gas.