BRASILIA, April 11 Brazil's National Energy
Council, a body in charge of setting long-term energy policy
goals, decided on Tuesday that a third round of pre-salt
auctions in four areas in the Santos and Campos Basins will be
held by November.
The four pre-salt areas for the November auction include
Pau-Brasil, Peroba, Alto de Cabo Frio Oeste and Alto de Cabo
Frio Central prospects, the council said in a document. Mines
and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said at a news
conference in Brasilia that the round could help raise about 4.5
billion reais ($1.4 billion).
($1 = 3.1447 reais)
