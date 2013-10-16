(Refiles to clarify current Brazilian production figures in
paragraph 11)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 16 Brazil's government sees
the planned Monday sale of Libra, an oil discovery billed as the
biggest offshore oilfield ever sold, as a crowning achievement
of an energy plan designed to end poverty and help the country
join the developed world.
Yet despite the excitement, some warn that the auction, the
first under a three-year-old legal framework that expands state
control over Brazil's most prolific oil region, will discourage
investment and limit the long-term benefits of oil development.
Libra's sheer size, and the high cost of extracting oil
there, threaten to overwhelm Petroleo Brasileiro SA or Petrobras
, the state-run oil company that the government has
mandated take the lead in developing the field.
With Petrobras already laden with debt and strapped for
cash, Libra may force the company to abandon or delay the
exploitation of more-promising assets elsewhere in Brazil,
crimping its profit for years to come.
The government's bid to maximize its take from Libra also
has scared off some of the world's largest oil companies, all
active participants in previous auctions, at a time when energy
discoveries elsewhere and other problems have dimmed the
euphoria that once surrounded Brazil's oil sector.
Add all that up, and Libra looks like less than a bonanza.
"I'm convinced this will be the first and the last oil sale
under the new model as it's structured today," said Christopher
Garman, Emerging Markets director of the Eurasia Group, a New
York-based political risk consultancy.
"If not, there will be consequences," Garman said in an
interview from his Washington office. "There's a lot of oil out
there, but this probably isn't the best way for the government
to sell it."
With Brazil's decade-long commodities boom over, growth
sluggish, inflation high, and new U.S. shale oil and gas
production raising questions about the sustainability of high
long-term oil prices, Libra is less attractive than two to three
years ago, he added.
What is on sale, though, is potentially huge. Libra holds 8
billion to 12 billion barrels of recoverable oil, according to
both Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, and Dallas-based,
oil-reserve certification company Degolyer & MacNaughton (D&G).
If the projection holds up, Libra could nearly double
Brazil's oil reserves or have enough oil to supply the world's
crude demand for as much as 19 weeks. At peak output, Libra may
pump 2.5 million barrels per day, more than doubling Brazil's
current output of about 2 million bpd and nearly as much as
major exporters Mexico and Venezuela.
Libra, Brazil's largest-ever discovery, is the latest in a
series of "subsalt" finds beginning in 2007 that struck oil
southeast of Rio de Janeiro, trapped deep below the seabed by a
layer of salt.
SIZE IS EVERYTHING
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff expects Libra to earn the
government $400 billion over 30 years and do more than make
Brazil richer. By paying for improved services such as education
and health care, she says, Libra will also reduce Brazil's big,
longstanding gap between rich and poor.
For critics, though, Libra's size is the problem. It will
cost tens of billions of dollars to develop, $7 billion of it up
front. By law, Petrobras must lead development as operator and
pay at least 30 percent of the total cost no matter who wins.
Petrobras is already struggling to pay for a $237 billion
five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program. Government-ordered fuel subsidies have lost it
$18 billion and counting. To raise cash, Petrobras is selling
most of its overseas assets and the cash crunch has put projects
from frontier fields to refineries on hold.
One of those assets is off the coast of the northeastern
state of Sergipe, where Reuters reported last month that
Petrobras and its Indian partner IBV Brasil SA found more than a
billion barrels of oil.
Closer to shore, easier to develop and containing
higher-quality oil than Libra, the Sergipe discovery could spur
development in one of Brazil's poorest regions, said Cleveland
Jones, a geologist with the Brazil Petroleum Institute at Rio de
Janeiro-State University, in Rio de Janeiro.
"The most attractive offshore play in Brazil right now isn't
in the subsalt with Libra, it's in Sergipe way up the coast,"
Jones said. "Because of Libra, Sergipe will probably have to
wait, and that's not good for Petrobras, Sergipe or Brazil"
Meanwhile, Petrobras' older fields are declining and new
fields are behind schedule, trimming revenue and boosting debt.
Moody's Investors' Service downgraded Petrobras' debt on
Oct. 3 and the outlook is negative. While the government said it
will finance Petrobras itself if needed, that would defeat the
purpose of selling the area in the first place.
"Petrobras shouldn't need to be the exclusive operator with
a minimum stake," said Delcidio Amaral, a Workers' Party Senator
and Rousseff ally. "Libra should go to the highest bidder. If
terms are attractive, there should be plenty of bidders."
LUKE-WARM INTEREST
That is another problem, though - a lack of bidders.
Only 11 companies paid the 2.05 million real ($940,367) fee
to qualify for the auction, a quarter of the "more than 40"
expected by ANP Chief Magda Chambriard. Giants such as
Exxon-Mobil, BP Plc, BG Group Plc and
Chevron Corp stayed away.
Instead, state-owned companies, such as CNOOC from
China dominate. Spain's Repsol SA and Portugal's Galp
Energia SGPS SA are in, but they have already sold
part of their Brazil units to China's Sinopec.
And while majors such as France's Total SA and
Royal Dutch Shell Plc paid to get in, there is a good
chance that many of the companies that signed up will not make
bids, Eurasia's Garman said.
"They either doubt the size of the play, or don't think they
can make money," said Wagner Freire, a Rio de Janeiro oil
geologist, consultant and former senior Petrobras executive.
"The Chinese may bid big, but their interest is more strategic
than commercial. For China, the only thing worse than expensive
oil is no oil at all."
Meanwhile, confidence in Brazilian oil estimates has been
shaken by the rapid collapse of independent oil company OGX
, part of Eike Batista's financially troubled EBX
Group. Shares plunged more than 90 percent in the last year and
the company's debt trades at 8 cents on the dollar, a level
suggesting imminent default.
The collapse started after rosy oil reserve and output
projections failed to come true. Some of those projections were
backed by resource reports by D&G, the same certification agency
that prepared the government's Libra estimate. D&G's estimate is
also based on the drilling of only one well.
The rules themselves have also reduced investor confidence
and come as Rousseff and her Workers' Party face trouble selling
other assets such as roads and airports. The government has a
growing reputation for a mistrust of business and a dislike of
profit. A lack of investment has crimped growth.
Unlike previous auctions, Libra is a production-sharing
contract. The winner will be the group that gives Brazil the
biggest cut of "profit oil" to sell on its own account. Profit
oil is oil produced after paying initial investment costs.
The mininum bid is 41.65 percent. While Brazil has said it
expects 75 percent or more, it has also set up a new state-owned
oil company to sell its share of the oil and have a direct say,
and limited veto, over how and when Libra will be developed.
($1 = 2.18 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Brian Winter and
Marguerita Choy)