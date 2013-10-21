* On offer is offshore field holding 8 bln-12 bln barrels
* Auction is first under new production-sharing model
* World's premier oil companies decide to stay away
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 21 Brazil geared up on
Monday to sell production rights to its largest-ever oil
discovery in a landmark auction that sparked widespread
nationalist protests even though most of the world's premier
energy companies opted to stay away.
The government deployed more than a thousand troops around
the beach front Rio de Janeiro hotel where the auction will take
place, cordoning off streets to prevent protesters from
disrupting an event that President Dilma Rousseff has billed as
a crowning achievement of an energy plan aimed at ending poverty
and vaulting Brazil to the ranks of developed nations.
On offer are production rights to Libra, a massive offshore
field that holds between 8 billion and 12 billion barrels of
recoverable oil, according to Brazil's oil regulator and
Dallas-based oil certification company Degolyer & MacNaughton.
Brazil estimates it will receive at least $400 billion in taxes
and other revenue from Libra over 30 years, as well as about $7
billion up front from signing fees.
The auction will be the first under a three-year-old legal
framework that expands state control over Brazil's most prolific
oil region, the so-called subsalt reserves off the coast of Rio
that hold billions of barrels of oil under a thick layer of salt
beneath the ocean floor. Under the new law, Brazil's state-run
oil company Petrobras must lead development of the
fields as operator.
Rousseff, who helped conceptualize the framework when she
served as energy minister under former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva, hopes the windfall from Libra and other subsalt
fields will pay for schools, hospitals and other social services
that are badly needed in a country known for its income
inequality.
"Libra and the subsalt are going to transform our economy
like shale oil and gas are transforming the U.S. economy,"
Energy Minister Edison Lobão told Reuters on Sunday as he
arrived at the heavily protected hotel where the auction is
scheduled to take place.
"This is opening a new chapter in our history," he said.
Libra is one of a flurry of offshore oil strikes made
starting in 2007 in the Santos Basin off Brazil's southeastern
coast. If its size is proven, Libra holds enough oil to almost
double Brazil's existing reserves or supply every drop of world
crude demand for up to 19 weeks.
Yet despite the government's goals and promises, many are
against the sale, even though Brazil's new production-sharing
model gives the government a direct share of future output.
Oil unions are on strike against it, demonstrators have
taken to the streets, and some groups have gone to court to try
to stop the auction, calling it a sell-out of precious national
resources to foreign interests.
CHINESE AMONG POTENTIAL BIDDERS
Most major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp
, Chevron Corp and BP Plc, declined to
participate, concerned government rights to dictate investment
and development decisions will turn the tens of billions of
dollars needed to explore and develop Libra into a loss.
Only 11 companies signed up for the auction, a quarter of
the "more than 40" that the head of Brazilian oil regulator ANP,
Magda Chambriard, had predicted.
With qualified bidders dominated by Chinese and other Asian
state oil companies, some warn that Brazil is staking its future
on the good will of foreign governments.
Others worry Libra will further hobble Petrobras, which is
already financially overstretched with the world's largest
corporate spending plan. Petrobras must take at least 30 percent
in any winning group and is selling or delaying potentially more
lucrative projects to raise cash to develop Libra.
"Libra's potential is huge and Rousseff is staking a lot its
sale," said Cleveland Jones, a geologist with the Brazilian
Petroleum Institute at Rio de Janeiro State University.
"Unfortunately she put the future of the industry on hold for
five years to prepare for this sale and the conditions that led
to that sale have changed."
With Brazil's decade-long commodities boom over, economic
growth sluggish, inflation high and new U.S. shale oil and gas
output raising questions about the future of high long-term oil
prices, Libra looks less attractive than two to three years ago.
Unlike previous auctions, Libra is also a production-sharing
contract. The winner will be the group that gives Brazil the
biggest cut of "profit oil" to sell on its own account. Profit
oil is oil produced after paying initial investment costs.
The mininum bid is 41.65 percent. While Brazil has said it
expects 75 percent or more, it has also set up a new state
company to sell its share of the oil and have a direct say, and
partial veto, over how and when Libra will be developed.
State-owned companies such as CNOOC from China
dominate the list of qualified bidders. China National Petroleum
Corp, India's Oil and National Gas Corp,
Colombia's Ecopetrol SA, Malaysia's state-owned
Petroliam Nasional Bmd, or Petronas, and Japanese
trading house Mitsui Co are other qualified bidders.
France's Total SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
paid to get in, but there is a good chance that some of
the companies that signed up will not make bids, said
Christopher Garman of the Eurasia Group consultancy.
Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA and Spain's Repsol
SA also signed up, but they have already sold part of
their Brazil units to China's Sinopec. Repsol said
on Monday it will not bid in the auction.