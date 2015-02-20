By Marta Nogueira
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 20 Brazil is gauging market
interest in exploring for oil and gas in the country before
deciding whether to go ahead with a new auction of blocks in the
first half of this year, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.
The 13th oil rights auction, Brazil's first sale of oil and
gas concession rights since 2013, is currently scheduled for
between late April and mid-May, according to oil regulator ANP.
But a corruption scandal engulfing state-run oil giant
Petroleo Brasileiro SA and the recent plunge in oil
prices have raised the possibility that the auction will have to
be put off until the second half of 2015.
The widening corruption investigation has deepened
Petrobras' financial woes and struck some of its main suppliers.
The Energy Ministry said a decision is still in the works,
though time is running out.
"For the moment, we are studying market conditions and the
situation of the companies that supply goods and services in the
country," the ministry said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
It said a decision on which blocks will be auctioned must be
made before the end of February if the auction is to happen by
June.
Executives from some of Brazil's largest construction and
engineering firms have been arrested for allegedly skimming
billions of dollars off contracts with Petrobras.
Uncertainty over Petrobras' future and its capacity to
invest in the exploration of new oil fields has raised doubts
about the auction, said Alexandre Calmon, an oil industry lawyer
and partner at Veirano Advogados law firm in Rio de Janeiro.
"Petrobras' problem is financial. If it is in financial
trouble, how can the government go ahead with the auction?" he
said.
The lack of definition on the auction has pushed oil
companies to look at prospects in other countries with greater
interest, Calmon said.
The 13th oil rights auction is expected to offer areas in
Brazil's promising Eastern Margin offshore region, but would not
include any of the so-called "subsalt" resources.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)