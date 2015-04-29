BRASILIA, April 29 The Brazilian government will
seek to raise as much as 2.5 billion reais ($850 million) with
its 13th-round auction of oil and natural gas exploration rights
in October, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Wednesday.
Terms of the plan will be outlined by Mines and Energy
Minister Eduardo Braga next week at an international conference
in Houston, Valor added. Braga told the paper that projections
for the bidding round are based on a price of $65 for crude oil.
The newspaper said that between 270 and 290 blocks, none in
the oil-rich subsalt fields, could be included in the bidding
round. The government had planned to hold the auction in early
May, but pushed the date back at the recommendation of the ANP,
the oil regulator that handles the auctions.
Money from the sale of new exploration rights could help
President Dilma Rousseff's government meet its budget target for
2015, a key step to restore credibility with financial markets.
The plan should also bolster Brazil's battered oil industry,
severely hit by a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
Valor also said, without saying how it obtained the
information, that the government is considering delaying the
auction of new exploration rights for the subsalt region until
2017, instead of 2016 previously. A delay could help Petrobras,
as the company is known, buy time to recover from the impact of
the scandal, which curtailed its access to financing, Valor
said.
The subsalt region refers to vast offshore oil deposits
lying under layers of salt embedded in the seabed.
No immediate response was available from the Energy and
Mines Ministry for comment on the Valor article.
($1 = 2.9389 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and W Simon)