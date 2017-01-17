RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 17 Brazil may hold a second
licensing round this year for new oil exploration areas in an
offshore region known as the sub-salt where massive discoveries
have been made, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, as it looks
to spur economic growth.
Seeking to attract investment and avoid a third year of
recession in 2017, the government was already planning one
licensing round for sub-salt prospects to take place by the end
of June.
A second round could take place before the end of this year,
the ministry said in a statement.
Brazil's government has said it expects to raise some 3
billion reais ($937 million) from the first sub-salt licensing
round of this year.
The areas on offer will include four blocks close to large
existing oil discoveries near Rio de Janeiro.
This year's licensing rounds would be the first since the
introduction of legislation scrapping a requirement that
state-controlled oil company Petrobras have at least
a 30 percent stake in each new sub-salt prospect.
Petroleo Brasileiro, as the company is formally known, would
have 30 days after details are published to decide if it wants
to take part in the new developments, the ministry said.
($1 = 3.20 reais)
