RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 Brazil's oil regulator
said on Thursday that 71 companies have signed up to bid in the
country's 11th round auction of oil exploration and production
rights in May, the first such sale in Brazil in five years.
The companies come from 18 countries and three British
overseas territories, said the regulator, known as ANP. The
largest number of companies registered for the May 14-15 auction
are from Brazil, with 19, followed by the United States with
eight.
The Brazilians include state-controlled oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and OGX Petroleo e
Gas SA, the Brazilian oil company controlled by
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's troubled Grupo EBX.
Lower than expected oil output at OGX has caused the
company's stock to plunge and raised expectation Batista will
seek new areas in an effort to increase the company's long-term
prospects.
U.S. companies signed up to bid include Exxon Mobil Corp
and Chevron Corp.
Six companies from Great Britain and five each from Canada
and Japan have also signed up along with three each from
Australia, the Cayman Islands and Colombia. Two companies each
from China, Spain, France and Norway will also bid.
The Chinese companies are CNOOC and Sinochem
. Others are Spain's Repsol SA, France's
Total and Great Britain's Royal Dutch Shell Plc
.