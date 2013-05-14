* Comes as govt intervention mounts, global supply seen up
* Petrobras, Galp, OGX win blocks in early bidding
* Areas on offer believed to hold 35 bln barrels of oil
By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 14 Brazil on Tuesday kicked
off its first auction for oil and natural gas rights in five
years, gauging whether government intervention and growth in new
global supplies have crimped the interest that followed
discoveries of huge offshore reserves in 2007.
The two-day auction by Brazil's national oil regulator began
with the sale of onshore blocks in the northeastern Paranaiba
basin.
Bids from state-run energy company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA and OGX
Petroleo e Gas SA, the oil startup controlled by
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, won early blocks there.
On offer are rights to 289 onshore and offshore exploration
and production blocks that add up to an area roughly the size of
Bangladesh. The blocks, in regions outside the offshore swath
near Rio de Janeiro where the big recent reserves were
discovered, are estimated to contain at least 35 billion barrels
of oil, or just over a year's worth of global crude oil demand.
Though a record number of participants signed up to take
part in the auction, government officials, industry suppliers
and others are watching the sale closely to determine how much
the 64 Brazilian and international companies registered are
willing to bet on Brazilian oil and gas.
Officials are eager to know whether interest will remain
strong among major multinational energy companies or whether
smaller, adventuresome investors could prove more willing than
bigger competitors.
Also of interest is how much appetite may come from the
state-run energy companies of other developing countries, which
are increasingly seeking cross-border ventures with like-minded
enterprises.
The questions reflect what is a dramatically different
energy landscape compared with the last time oil and gas rights
were sold in Brazil, a promising oil frontier where production
has nonetheless fallen in recent years as the government halted
sales of new blocks and reworked the rules for its most
promising reserves.
For starters, the world appears to have more oil than
investors believed five years go. A shale-oil boom in the United
States - and increasingly successful efforts to extract once
hard-to-reach oil in Canada, Venezuela and elsewhere - mean that
bidders no longer see an industry defined by dwindling supply.
And Brazil has startled many investors since the huge
reserves near Rio were discovered. Seeking greater control over
future concessions, and a greater share of oil produced in the
so-called subsalt region where the big new discoveries lie, the
government upended a regulatory model that had proven popular
with foreign investors since the 1990s.
Still, the potential for profit means that bidders, many of
whom are used to operating in countries far less
investor-friendly than Brazil, aren't likely to show up
half-hearted. In addition to whatever upside the blocks on
auction this week offer, many investors are eager to gain or
increase exposure in a country that could still boast vast
undiscovered reserves.
"The size of the prize in the country is really too big for
companies to ignore," said Ruaraidh Montgomery, a Latin America
analyst for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie. "The
opportunity's just too great."
Brazil's government has said it expects to raise more than 1
billion reais ($498 million) from the sale - or possibly twice
as much as the 628 million reais in minimum bids set for the
auction.
Brazilian companies are taking part despite production
delays and sluggish development of new fields. Petrobras, as the
state-run company is known, in the second quarter of 2012 posted
its first quarterly loss since 1999 and this year has struggled
to ramp up output.
OGX, meanwhile, has lost nearly 90 percent of its market
value after the company failed to meet initial production
targets.
Other registered foreign bidders include BG Group Plc
, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, Norway's Statoil ASA, Spain's
Repsol SA, China's CNOOC Ltd, Britain's BP
Group Plc, Australia's BHP Billiton Plc and
Angola's Sonangol.