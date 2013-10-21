A soldier takes position in front of Hotel Windsor where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield took place, in Rio de Janeiro October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil sold production rights to develop the giant offshore Libra oil area to a consortium led by Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) in an auction with a single bid on Monday.

Petrobras, as the Brazilian company is known, took 40 percent of the field, 10 percent above the legal minimum. France's Total SA (TOTF.PA) and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) will each have 20 percent while China National Petroleum Corp CNPET.UL and China's CNOOC (0883.HK) will each have 10 percent.

The companies will give 41.65 percent of their profit oil - or oil produced after initial investment costs are paid - to the Brazilian government under a new production-sharing contract. That minimum bid established by law was also 41.65 percent.

