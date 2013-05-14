European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Brazilian oil company Queiroz Galvão and its partner Pacific won deepwater Brazilian oil and gas exploration blocks in a frontier region of Brazil's Pará-Maranhão Basin at an auction on Tuesday conducted by oil regulator ANP.
While the area has no existing production, many geologists believe the basin may contain petroleum structures similar to those in Nigeria and other West African oil nations.
The Pará-Maranhão basin's only discoveries came in March and June of 2011 in the BM-PAMA-3 block owned by Brazil's state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA and by China's Sinopec .
MILAN, April 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
SARAJEVO, April 5 The Croatian Power Exchange (CROPEX) said on Wednesday it would start intraday electricity trading on April 26, giving the European Union's newest member access to broader power markets.
ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any listed company, according to a draft of the bill.