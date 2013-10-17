* ANP concerned there may not be enough good areas to sell
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 The head of Brazil's oil
regulator said on Thursday that her agency is unlikely to
recommend an auction of oil exploration concessions in 2014,
raising doubts of a revival of an annual auction cycle after a
five-year hiatus.
"I'm not so concerned about having annual auctions as I am
about having good areas to sell," Magda Chambriard told
reporters in Rio de Janeiro. "Right now I think it unlikely that
we will recommend an auction next year."
On May 15, Brazil raised about $1.4 billion at its first oil
rights concession auction since 2008. From 1999 to 2008 Brazil
held annual auctions for on-shore and offshore areas.
Many investors and experts consider annual auctions
essential to the long-term health of the Brazilian oil industry,
allowing companies to plan while knowing they have or can buy
new projects to replace any old or diminished field.
During the 1999-2008 period Brazil experienced rapid oil
output growth that transformed the economy from one dependent on
imports into a net exporter of crude. Oil output rose, on
average, more than 5 percent a year in the period.
Brazil ended its annual auction system after a series of
giant offshore discoveries south of Rio de Janeiro known as the
"subsalt" starting in 2007. Subsalt refers to oil strikes made
under a layer of salt deep beneath the seabed.
The auctions were canceled to allow the government time to
draft and pass a law that boosted government control over those
new discoveries and adjacent areas.
Since then, output has faltered, growing an average of 2.35
percent a year. Output even fell 5.3 percent in 2012.
The first auction under that new framework is scheduled for
Monday. Chambriard, who has headed the regulator known as ANP
since last year, has billed the sale of the Libra area, which
contains an estimated 8 billion to 12 billion barrels of oil, as
the largest offshore oil prospect ever sold.
If the projection holds up, Libra could nearly double
Brazil's oil reserves and would contain enough oil to cover
world crude demand for as much as 19 weeks.
Chambriard said Thursday that she expects production to peak
in Libra at about 1.4 million barrels a day in a decade, though
some in the government suggested that production could rise to
more than 2 million barrels a day.
That auction will be for a production-sharing contract, an
accord that will go the company or group that offers Brazil the
largest share of "profit oil," or oil produced after investment
costs are recouped, to sell on its own account.
State-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras,
will have to lead any winning group as operator of Libra and
take on a minimum 30 percent ownership and investment stake.
Chambriard said it was also unlikely that a new
production-sharing auction would be held next year as the oil
prospects in the area covered by the new framework are too large
and require too much investment to be tendered on an annual
basis.
The concession system gives exploration and production
rights to the highest bidder, Brazilian or foreign, in exchange
for an exploration commitment, an agreement to buy a minimum of
related goods and services in Brazil- usually more than half -
and the payment of a royalty. All oil produced is owned by the
concession holder and can be sold wherever the owner wishes.
This system still applies to all areas outside the Subsalt
Polygon, an area that comprises most of the Campo and Santos
offshore basins south and northeast of Rio de Janeiro, already
home to more than 80 percent of Brazilian output. Those basins
are also where the main subsalt finds were made.
All future development in the Subsalt Polygon will be done
under production sharing contracts.