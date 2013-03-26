BRASILIA, March 26 Units of Royal Dutch Shell
Plc, Repsol SA and OGX Petroleo e Gas SA
were given approval by Brazil to bid in an auction of
oil rights in May, the country's first since 2008, Brazil's oil
regulator said on Tuesday.
China's Sinopec is a minority investor in the
Repsol unit that won approval. A unit of Brazil's Queiroz Galvao
construction infrastructure and energy group also won approval.
The approvals were the first to be given to the 60 companies
that applied to bid for exploration and production concessions
the ANP plans to sell on May 14 and 15, the ANP said on its
website.
The units that won approval are Repsol Sinopec Brasil S.A.,
Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas S.A., Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda and
Brazil's Queiroz Galvao Exploracao e Producao S.A.
Repsol Sinopec is 70 percent owned by Repsol and 30 percent by
Sinopec.
The May auction will be the 11th since Brazil ended
state-led Petrobras' monopoly and opened the country
to outside investment in 1997.
The auction will be limited to mostly under-explored
frontier areas, both onshore and offshore, outside the so-called
Subsalt Polygon.
The Subsalt Polygon, off Brazil's coast near Rio de Janeiro
encompasses nearly all of the Campos and Santos basins where
about 80 percent of Brazil's oil is produced. Nearly all of the
recent giant offshore discoveries have taken place there.