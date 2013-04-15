* Chevron closed field in March 2012 after November 2011
spill
* ANP says issued Frade restart safety documents on Monday
* Field output to lag pre-spill levels for lack of injection
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 Brazil's oil regulator
said on Monday that it expects Chevron Corp, the No. 2
U.S. oil company, to restart output from its offshore Frade
field northeast of Rio de Janeiro at about 20,000 barrels a day.
The field was shut in March 2012 after a November 2011 oil
spill. While the ANP announced on April 8 that Chevron and its
partners had received approval to restart output at Frade,
production has not yet begun, Magda Chambriard, the ANP's chief,
told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
Final documents allowing a restart was issued today, she
added.
Production at Frade will be well below the 70,000 barrels a
day output at the field before the spill. The reason, Chambriard
said, is because Chevron and its partners have not been given
permission to use water or gas injection to increase the flow of
oil from the reservoir.
Chevron stock fell 2.8 percent in New York, on track for
their biggest one-day gain in more than five months.
Small droplets of oil are still leaking from the field,
Chambriard said. Oil leaked after a crack opened up when a well
drilling and pressure accident, known as a "kick," fractured
fragile rock in the well walls and allowed oil to seep up to the
seabed and then to the surface, according to a 2012 ANP report.
The leaks "are still very small; they are going to be
collected," Chambriard said. "At this point it's good to produce
oil because it reduces reservoir pressure."
The small leaks are why the ANP has not authorized the use
of injection to raise output, she said.
Frade is 52 percent owned by Chevron, 30 percent by Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
and 18 percent by Frade Japão, a group made up of Japanese
trading houses Sojitz Corp and Inpex Corp.
Chevron leads the group as operator.
The 3,800 barrel November spill and much smaller leaks
later, led to the March 2012 shutdown of Frade. It also led
prosecutors to launch civil suits against Chevron and its
drilling contractor Transocean Ltd. Criminal charges
against the companies and 17 of their employees were also
launched but later dropped.
The ANP said the spill did no discernable damage to the
environment and never came close to Brazil's coast, the ANP
said. No one was injured in the spill. Chevron and Transocean
have said they have done nothing wrong and are fighting the
charges.
No charges or lawsuits were launched against Chevron's
partners in Frade.