RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Oct 21 The Brazilian
real will likely receive a limited boost from the government
sale of oil rights on Monday, as auction winners will bring
fewer dollars than expected into the country to pay for a cash
signing bonus of 15 billion reais ($6.88 billion).
So far, only France's Total SA has said it will
bring the equivalent of 3 billion reais to pay for its share of
the bonus, which is an up-front cash payment the government
demands for rights to develop the giant Libra oil field off the
coast of Rio de Janeiro.
The bonus payment is expected within a month, said Magda
Chambriard, the head of oil regulator ANP.
The winning consortium is led by Brazil's Petroleo
Brasileiro SA and includes foreign companies
Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China National
Petroleum Corp and China's CNOOC Ltd.
Total and Royal Dutch Shell will each have 20 percent of the
consortium, while each of the Chinese companies will have 10
percent.
"As a large share of the consortium is Brazilian, the impact
on the exchange rate will be smaller," said Reginaldo Siaca, a
manager at the currency desk of Advanced brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Shell said it will use money from its Brazilian operations
to pay for its share of the bonus, which is also worth 3 billion
reais. The Chinese companies, which need to pay 1.5 billion
reais each, have not yet said where the money is coming from.
Brazil's state-run oil company, also known as Petrobras, has
enough cash to pay for the 6 billion reais corresponding to its
40 percent share of the consortium, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega told journalists in Sao Paulo.
He added that the expected dollar inflows "are not a
concern" for the foreign exchange market.
The Brazilian real ended at 2.1812 per dollar
on Monday, 0.3 percent weaker than Friday's close.