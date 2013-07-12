UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 The Brazilian government could take 75 percent or more of the oil produced from the massive subsalt Libra field, which is due to be auctioned to bidders later this year, the head of oil regulator ANP said on Friday.
The field would be the first to be auctioned under Brazil's new production sharing model for developing its offshore oil, in which the winning group would pledge to deliver a share of the oil produced from the field.
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.