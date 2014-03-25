RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 Brazil expects to hold
one oil-rights auction by the middle of 2015, Marco Antônio
Martins Almeida, the petroleum secretary of Brazil's energy
ministry, said on Tuesday.
Almeida also said at an event here that a new contract for 5
billion barrels of offshore oil and natural gas that state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA bought from
Brazil's government in a 2010 oil-for-stock swap will only be
signed next year after the company, also known as Petrobras,
declares areas bought in the swap commercially viable.
The Franco offshore area purchased in the 2010 deal has more
oil and gas resources than originally expected, Almeida added.
