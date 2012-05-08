* Oil and gas output little changed from March 2011
* Petrobras responsible for 91 pct of daily output
* Shell No. 2 producer in Brazil, Statoil No. 3
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 Brazilian output of oil
and natural gas fell 5 percent in March from February, the
second straight month-on-month decline and the lowest monthly
average in seven months, Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, said
in a statement.
Declines came as state-led oil company Petrobras
shut platforms for maintenance and Chevron and its partners
stopped output in the Frade field to explore the source of oil
leaks.
Brazil produced an average of 2.50 million barrels of oil
and natural gas equivalent in March, the lowest level since
August, compared with 2.63 million boe a day in February, the
ANP said. Production in March was 1.3 percent higher than a year
earlier.
Petrobras remained the largest producer, with output of 2.28
million boe a day or 91 percent of average daily Brazilian
output in March. The output figures do not include oil owned buy
Petrobras' minority partners in fields that Petrobras operates.
The number two producer was Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
with 41,300 boe a day. Norway's Statoil produced 31,990 boe a
day.
OGX Petroleo e Gas, Brazil's No. 2 oil company by
market value, moved up one spot to No. 8 in its second month of
active oil production. Rio de Janeiro based OGX produced an
average 10,402 boe a day.