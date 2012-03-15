* Chevron to temporarily suspend Frade field operations
By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 Chevron
filed to temporarily halt production operations in Brazil on
Thursday after it detected a "small new seep" of oil in the same
offshore field where it suffered a high-profile leak in
November.
The U.S. oil company said it was taking the step as a
precautionary measure to study its "reservoir management plans"
in Brazil, where it has spent over $2 billion developing the
largest foreign-run oil field. If approved by Brazilian
regulators, the suspension will shut down a field with the
capacity to produce 80,000 barrels a day, more than 3 percent of
Brazil's oil output.
Chevron's previous spill leaked 2,400 to 3,000 barrels from
sea-floor cracks and resulted in an $11 billion civil lawsuit,
the largest environmental damages case in Brazil's history, even
though the total amount of oil was less than 0.1 percent of the
BP spill in 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico.
Chevron said there is no evidence yet that the two spills in
Brazil are related or that it caused the latest leak.
"The suspension of production is designed to let us analyze
scientifically what caused this," Rafael Jaen Williamson,
Chevron's director of corporate affairs in Brazil, said at a
news conference in Rio de Janeiro. He added that he hoped the
suspension would only last "a matter of months" and that the
decision does not alter Chevron's investment plans in Brazil.
The move to suspend operations at the so-called Frade field,
which is currently producing about 61,500 barrels a day, raises
questions about the safety and speed with which Brazil can
develop giant new offshore oil resources.
The Campos basin, where Frade is located, and the
neighboring Santos basin contain an estimated 100 billion
barrels of oil, enough to provide all current U.S. needs for
more than 14 years.
Brazil hopes the region, the world's most promising offshore
frontier, will help it produce more than 7 million barrels a day
of oil by 2020, passing the United States to be the No. 3 oil
producer after Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Chevron's troubles in Brazil could force it to rethink its
Latin American strategies. A shortage of trained workers,
engineers and equipment have driven up costs in Brazil, and
Chevron faces an $18 billion environmental verdict in Ecuador.
The request to suspend output came on the same day that
Brazilian oil regulator ANP said it had notified Chevron that it
would be fined an undisclosed amount for failing to prevent
seepage at the site. Chevron is already facing fines of up to
$121 million for the November spill and has had its drilling
license suspended in Brazil.
Chevron said the decision to suspend production at Frade was
supported by its partners in the field: Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras and Frade Japan, which is owned by
Japan's Inpex, Japanese trading house Sojitz
and Japanese state oil and metals group JOGMEC.
Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade and operates the field.
Petrobras owns 30 percent and Frade Japan, 18 percent.
Chevron shares, which were already trading down for the
second straight day before the news of the new Brazil leak, slid
further. The shares fell as much as 1.1 percent to $109.47, with
trading volumes reaching the highest level in three weeks.
They closed at $110.03, down 0.6 percent from Wednesday.
The ANP said the oil was seeping out of cracks in the ocean
floor, not the Chevron well that was sealed following last
year's leak. Williamson, the Chevron executive, said there was
no evidence that the new leak was caused by drilling or
production at the Frade field.
The leak was first spotted on March 4, and engineers found
the source on March 13, Williamson said. Oil is leaking from an
800-meter-long crack on the sea floor, only a few millimeters
wide, said Mauro Pagam, an installation engineer with Chevron.
"We were not drilling or injecting water in the area of the
latest leak," Williamson said. "The information that we have now
leads us to believe that this is not ours."
The Campos basin is known for natural leaks of oil - seepage
that helped lead to the discovery of the petroleum region,
responsible for 80 percent of Brazil's oil output.
There is no longer any oil on the surface and the spill did
not result in a slick, only "small balls of oil" that have been
broken up mechanically by boats, Pagam said. Only 5 litres of
oil were collected during the cleanup.
The ANP said on Tuesday that Chevron could win back its
drilling rights "within months" if it can convince Brazilian
officials it understands exactly what caused the November leak.