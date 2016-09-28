RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 A bill ending the
requirement that Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras lead
all new projects in the country's Subsalt Polygon should become
law by year end, Jorge Camargo, president of the country's oil
industry association IBP, said on Wednesday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, has repeatedly said its debt and financial
problems have made it impossible for it to take part in large
new investments in the Polygon, an offshore region near Rio de
Janeiro where several of the world's largest recent oil
discoveries have been made.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)