BRIEF-Pharmathene files for mixed shelf of up to $100 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2odSp57 Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 26 The auction of Brazil's massive offshore Libra subsalt field could be delayed by a week, head of the oil and gas regulator ANP, Magda Chambriard, said on Monday without giving details on why it may be delayed.
The field, currently due to go on the block on Oct. 21, is estimated to hold 12 billion barrels of recoverable oil.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2odSp57 Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/QUEBEC CITY, March 30 Bombardier Inc should consider its decision to award top executives pay rises of up to 50 percent in light of a public backlash at a time when the company has laid off thousands of employees, Quebec's economy minister said on Thursday.
* Canadian Prime Minister, pressed on increased compensation for Bombardier executives, says we respect the free market and choices companies make Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)