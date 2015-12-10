RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 10 Brazil's oil industry regulator ANP on Thursday asked the government to extend the concession to operate the giant Marlim offshore oil field of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA that is scheduled to expire in 2025.

In October, Marlim, in the Campos Basin east of Rio de Janeiro, produced an average 204,000 barrels a day of oil and natural gas equivalent making it Brazil's No. 5 oil field by output, according to ANP data. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)