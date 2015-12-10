BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 10 Brazil's oil industry regulator ANP on Thursday asked the government to extend the concession to operate the giant Marlim offshore oil field of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA that is scheduled to expire in 2025.
In October, Marlim, in the Campos Basin east of Rio de Janeiro, produced an average 204,000 barrels a day of oil and natural gas equivalent making it Brazil's No. 5 oil field by output, according to ANP data. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)