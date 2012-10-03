* Oil, gas equivalent output 2.46 mln barrels a day
* August oil, gas output fell 0.5 pct vs July
* Crude output falls to 2.01 mln b/d, 22-month low
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 Brazil's oil and natural
gas output fell for the second straight month in August as
state-led Petrobras, the nation's top producer,
closed platforms for maintenance, the oil and energy industry
regulator said on Wednesday
Brazil produced an average 2.46 million barrels of oil and
natural gas equivalent (boepd) in the month, down 0.5 percent
from 2.47 million barrels in July, the regulator, known as ANP,
said in a statement.
Crude oil output fell to an average 2.01 million barrels a
day in August, its lowest level in 22 months. Output in South
America's biggest country also fell 0.5 percent on an annual
basis.
Petrobras remained the largest producer with an average 2.24
million boepd from fields it operates or in which it has
financial stake. That is 91 percent of Brazilian average output
in the period.
Statoil was No. 2 with 37,737 boepd and Royal
Dutch Shell was No. 3 with 36,529 boepd.