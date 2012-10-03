* Oil, natgas Aug output 2.46 mln boepd
* August oil, gas output fell 0.5 pct vs July
* Crude output 2.01 mln bpd, lowest since October 2010
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 Brazil's oil and natural
gas output fell for the second straight month in August, pushing
crude output to a 22-month low, after state-led Petrobras
closed platforms for repairs, the oil and energy
industry regulator said on Wednesday
Brazil produced an average 2.46 million barrels of oil and
natural gas equivalent (boepd) in the month, down 0.5 percent
from 2.47 million barrels in July, the regulator, known as ANP,
said in a statement.
Crude oil output fell to an average 2.01 million barrels per
day in August, its lowest level since Oct. 22. Output in South
America's biggest country also fell 0.5 percent on an annual
basis.
National oil output is falling despite growing spending by
Petrobras, the country's dominant producer. Scheduled
maintenance in the giant Roncador and Marlim Leste fields in the
Campos Basin accounted for much of the decline.
Petrobras output has been declining even after it committed
to spend $237 billion over five years to help the company meet
its goal of more than doubling output to about 5.7 million
barrels a day in 2020.
Petrobras remained the largest producer in the country with
an average 2.24 million boepd in August from fields it operates
or in which it has financial stake. That is 91 percent of
Brazilian average output in the period.
Statoil was No. 2 with 37,737 boepd and Royal
Dutch Shell was No. 3 with 36,529 boepd.
The order of the top three was unchanged from July.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, fell 1.8 percent to 22.30 reais, its first decline in
three days.