* Oil, gas output slips in September for third month
* Crude output down to 1.92 mln bpd, lowest since July 2009
* Shell passes Statoil to become No. 2 Brazil producer
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Brazil's oil and natural gas
output fell for the third straight month in September, slicing
Brazilian production to its lowest level in nearly three years,
the country's petroleum regulator, the ANP, said on Thursday.
Brazil produced an average 2.38 million barrels of oil and
natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in the month, down 3.25
percent from 2.46 million in August, the regulator said in a
statement.
Oil and natural gas output in September was 5.4 percent less
than the 2.51 million boepd a year earlier and the lowest since
January 2010.
Brazilian oil output has suffered in recent months because
of declining output from mature fields owned by state-led oil
company Petrobras and the shutting of ageing oil
platforms for maintenance.
Petrobras' output is falling despite the company's $237
billion five-year expansion plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program.
Crude oil output fell to an average 1.92 million barrels per
day in September, compared with 2 million bpd in August.
Production fell 8.4 percent from the 2.099 million bpd the same
month a year ago.
Oil output was at its lowest level since July 2009.
Shell surpassed Norway's Statoil ASA to
become the No. 2 producer after Petrobras, the regulator said.
Shell produced 37,253 boepd in September, 2 percent less than in
August.
Statoil produced 35,355 boepd in September, 6.3 percent less
than a year earlier. Petrobras' 2.16 million boepd of output
represented 91 percent of Brazil's production.