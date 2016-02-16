BRASILIA Feb 16 Brazil's Senate may soon vote
on a bill ending state-led oil company Petrobras' obligation to
run all new development and pay at least 30 percent of the costs
of all new offshore development in the Subsalt Polygon oil
region, Renan Calheiros, the Senate's president, said on
Tuesday.
The vote, sponsored by opposition Senator Jose Serra, could
happen as early as Wednesday, Calheiros said.
Part of a 2010 change to Brazil's oil laws, the subsalt
operational and financial requirements for Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as Petrobras is formally known, have become too
big for the financially strapped company, limiting development
of giant oil and natural resources trapped far beneath the
seabed by a layer of salt.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)