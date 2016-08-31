RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 31 The Brazilian government
and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could
finalize a thorough revision of contractual terms for the
exploration of a vast offshore oil region before year-end, a
senior official said on Wednesday.
The revision of a clause granting Petrobras the
right to operate a minimum 30 percent of exploration and
production areas in the so-called Subsalt Polygon could be
concluded as early as September, said José Botelho, the head of
oil exploration and production policies at Brazil's Mines and
Energy Industry.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)