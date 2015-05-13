RIO DE JANEIRO May 13 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to export 350,000 barrels of petroleum per day in 2015, crude oil manager Fernando Colares Nogueira said at an event on Wednesday.

At the same event, the director of oil agency ANP Magda Chambriard said Brazil should double its oil production by 2025. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)