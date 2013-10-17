BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazil's oil regulator said on Thursday that oil company OGX might be allowed to hold onto its exploration blocks, even if it filed for bankruptcy protection.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.