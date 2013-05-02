BRASILIA May 1 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Wednesday she has sent lawmakers another
proposal to earmark all oil royalties collected by the state for
public education after Congress shelved an earlier effort.
She made the announcement in a televised Labor Day speech in
which she said improving education was vital for Brazil's
development in a highly competitive world.
Rousseff last year proposed earmarking for education all
revenue from future oil royalties, which are expected to rise
when Brazil taps huge subsalt fields off its Atlantic coast.
Despite her personal entreaties, legislators suspended
discussion of the plan last week after it got caught up in a
dispute between Brazil's states over how to share out the
country's oil wealth.
A presidential press spokesman said he did not know whether
the new plan to tie oil royalties to education was different
from the first proposal.
Rousseff called on Brazilians to press their legislators to
back her effort.
In her speech, Rousseff said Brazil achieved record-low
unemployment last year, while other countries were losing jobs.
She promised that Brazil's sluggish economy would return to
sustainable growth after more than a year of near-zero economic
expansion, and that her government would continue to cut taxes
and reduce costs for local businesses and consumers.
Rousseff said her government will not relax its efforts to
curb inflation, which in March rose to 6.59 percent, the highest
12-month rate in 14 years.
"This is a constant, unchanging and permanent battle," she
said.