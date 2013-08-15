BRASILIA Aug 14 Brazil's Congress on Wednesday
rejected an amendment to an oil-royalty bill that threatened to
derail the world's largest-ever sale of rights to develop
offshore oil resources scheduled for Oct. 21.
The amendment had sought to set the Brazilian government's
minimum share of "profit oil" from the sale of the giant Libra
offshore prospect and other fields in Brazil's most productive
oil area at 60 percent.
Industry representatives considered the level too high to
allow investors to safely invest the tens of billion of dollars
needed to develop deep-water areas such as Libra.
Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, also said the amendment
threatened its flexibility to adjust oil auction provisions to
market conditions.
The amendment was rejected during a series of votes that led
to the final passage of an oil royalty law. The law as passed
directs 75 percent of the federal government's royalties from
future oil-rights contracts to education and 25 percent to
health programs.
While the original bill, passed nearly three years ago,
directed the royalties from future contracts to social programs
in general, politicians have battled since over more focused
spending of an expected oil bonanza, holding up the sale of new
oil rights and threatening to slow oil investment.
While the royalty division received a final push during
recent national protests over poor public services, oil industry
executives were most concerned by the minimum government share
legislators tried to attach to the bill.
The government also opposed the provision, as it would have
scuttled the planned auction of Libra, Brazil's largest-ever oil
discovery, for which the rules have already been published. The
area has an estimated reserves of 8 to 12 billion barrels of
oil, or enough to supply all U.S. oil needs for nearly two
years, according to the ANP.
The current floor for the federal government's share of
profit oil from Libra is 41.5 percent. Profit oil is oil
produced after the costs of developing the project are paid for.
Rights to develop Libra will be given to the company or
bidding group that offers the largest share of profit oil to the
state to sell on its own account. Brazil's state-led oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, will be
required to take a minimum 30 percent stake in any winning group
and run the project as the official operator.
The royalties bill has already passed the Senate and now
goes to President Dilma Rousseff to be signed into law.
Current contracts pay royalties to the oil producing states
such as Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.
How royalties from future oil contracts will be shared
between states that produce oil and those that do not has still
to be decided by Brazil's Supreme Court.