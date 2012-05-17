* Spill seen in Petrobras' Jubarte field, Folha reports
* Brazil navy investigating, no estimate of spill size
* Jubarte field produces about 8 pct of Brazil oil output
* Petrobras alerted agency of problem on Wednesday-Ibama
BRASILIA, May 17 An oil spill was discovered off
Brazil's coast near the country's Espirito Santo state, Brazil's
Navy said on Thursday, the latest in a series of spills that
have raised questions about the safety of a massive expansion of
the country's oil production capacity.
The Navy said it has sent a team to investigate and has no
immediate estimate of the leak's size. Petrobras informed Ibama,
Brazil's environmental protection agency, of the problem on
Wednesday, said a press spokeswoman for the agency in Vitoria,
Espirito Santo's capital.
Spokespeople at Petrobras, the state-controlled
oil company, declined to comment.
Oil workers returning home after work offshore said there
was an oil stain about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) long on the ocean
near the company's P-57 oil platform, the Folha de S. Paulo
daily newspaper reported on Thursday.
The P-57, a converted oil tanker, works in the Jubarte field
about 85 kilometers (53 miles) off Brazil's coast. Jubarte
produced 186,000 barrels of oil per day in February, or more
than 8 percent of Brazil's total oil output of 2.1 million bpd,
according to Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP.
Jubarte is the fourth largest producing oil field in the
country. When natural gas is added, production was equivalent to
198,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd).
To tap its growing reserves, Petrobras plans to spend about
$225 billion over five years to more than double output to about
6 million boepd in 2020 from 2.63 million barrels of oil and gas
equivalent today. The vast majority of that oil will come from
offshore fields near Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
Recent spills, though, have cast a spotlight on Brazil's
ambitious plans and its capacity to develop its giant, but
technically challenging deepwater fields. Discoveries over the
past five years rank among the largest anywhere in the last
three decades and could allow Brazil to leapfrog the United
States as the world's third-biggest oil producer.
A spill in the Frade field south of Jubarte in November led
to civil lawsuits seeking about $20 billion in damages and
criminal charges against Chevron, which operates the
field, as well as Transocean, its drilling contractor, and 17 of
the two companies' employees.
Chevron and its partners in the field decided to shut down
output in Frade after additional, unexplained leaks were found
in field waters in March. Frade produced 64,000 barrels a day of
oil in February, the ANP said.
Chevron and Transocean deny any wrongdoing. Chevron owns 52
percent of Frade and Petrobras owns 30 percent. The rest is
owned by a Japanese group led by Inpex and Sojitz Corp
.
The ANP said officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, fell 3.37 percent to 18.62 reais in Sao Paulo trading.
The benchmark Bovespa index of the most-traded stocks on the Sao
Paulo stock exchange fell 0.33 percent.