RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 28 Brazilian Senator Jose
Serra said on Friday he expects a vote on changing the country's
oil law to ease demands on state-run firm Petrobras
and reduce local content rules to take place in September.
Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Serra, who proposed
the change, said he believed opponents of the law were
obstructing it from being put to a vote.
The change in the law would stop Petroleo Brasileiro, as the
company is formally known, from having to take a 30 percent
stake in all new projects in an offshore oil region known as the
sub-salt polygon where massive discoveries were made toward the
end of the last decade.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)