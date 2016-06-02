RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Brazil's lower house of
Congress could pass a bill in July ending the exclusive right of
state-run oil company Petrobras to operate new
projects in the deep-sea offshore area known as the subsalt, the
head of Brazil's oil industry association IBP said on Thursday.
Jorge Camargo, speaking at a swearing in ceremony for new
Petrobras Chief Executive Pedro Parente, said the government of
interim President Michel Temer is showing urgency in helping
Brazil's oil industry recover.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)