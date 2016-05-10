RIO DE JANEIRO May 10 Brazil plans to publish
regulations in coming days to allow companies other than
state-run Petrobras to operate some oil
production-sharing contracts in the Subsalt Polygon, a source
participating in discussions of the rules told Reuters.
The rules will only allow non-Petrobras companies to operate
Subsalt Polygon blocks if the blocks are sold to unitize oil
fields connected to existing areas already leased under
concession contracts signed before new production-sharing rules
took effect.
Under the production-sharing rules, Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
as Petrobras is formally known, is the only company allowed to
operate oil and gas exploration and production blocks in the
Subsalt Polygon, an offshore area near Rio de Janeiro where some
of the world's largest recent discoveries have been made.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by James Dalgleish)