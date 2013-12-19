SAO PAULO Dec 19 Petróleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil's state-controlled oil company, on Thursday filed with oil industry watchdog ANP to declare two oil and gas areas in Brazil's offshore Santos Basin commercially viable.

The areas, known as Franco and Tupi's south corner, are part of an offshore bloc purchased from the Brazilian government in a 2010 oil-for-stock swap deal that allows it to produce up to 5 billion barrels of oil. If approved by the ANP, the areas will now be known as the "Búzios" and "Sul de Lula" fields, respectively, according to the securities filing.

The Franco and Lula areas are located in the sub-salt polygon - an offshore area half the size of Italy. It covers oil provinces that produce more than 80 percent of Brazil's output and may contain as much as 100 billion barrels of oil, according to Rio de Janeiro State University.

Buzios should begin producing by the third quarter of 2016, and Sul de Lula in the first quarter of 2017, the filing said.