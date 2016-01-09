SAO PAULO Jan 9 Brazilian oil regulator ANP has
proposed an increase in royalties that could help to shore up
state and federal finances at the expense of heavily indebted
state-run oil company Petrobras, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo
reported on Saturday.
Folha said the measure, which is open to public consultation
until March 10, could increase government revenue by about 1
billion reais ($250 million) per year through higher taxes on
oil fields producing heavier crude.
In late December the state of Rio de Janeiro, which accounts
for 67 percent of Brazil's crude output and 40 percent of
natural gas production, imposed new petroleum taxes to offset a
budget shortfall worsened by dropping oil prices.
Critics warn that higher taxes will hamstring the already
stretched finances of state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, the world's most indebted oil company.
Spokesmen for ANP and Petrobras did not respond immediately
to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Brad Haynes; Editing by
Helen Popper)