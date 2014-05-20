SAO PAULO May 20 Brazil will export more crude
oil in 2014 than it will import, Magda Chambriard, director
general of Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, said on Tuesday.
If her prediction comes true, the oil-trade surplus will be
Brazil's first since 2012, when the country exported $20.3
billion of crude oil and imported $13.4 billion, according to
Brazil's commerce and trade ministry.
Brazil had an oil trade deficit in 2013, importing $16.3
billion of crude oil and exporting $13 billion, the ministry
said on its website.
As most of Brazil's oil output is heavy crude oil and its
refineries operate best with light crude, Brazil exports
domestic oil to buy lighter, imported grades.
Chambriard, who spoke at an event in Sao Paulo, did not say
if Brazil would have a deficit or surplus in refined products
such as gasoline and diesel fuel. Fuel imports have been rising
as the country's fuel demand outstrips the ability of refineries
to meet it.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting
and writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Peter
Galloway)