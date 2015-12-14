By Stephen Eisenhammer
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 14 Temporary power supplier
Aggreko has pulled out of a tender to provide
generators to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro next year, the
spokesman for Rio 2016 told Reuters, in a major blow as
organizers rush to secure an energy source for the world's
largest sporting event.
Two other sources with knowledge of the tender said they
doubted another temporary power supplier had the in-country
capacity and Olympic experience to fully meet the needs of the
contract. It is likely that whoever wins would have to lease
generators from Aggreko, they said.
Aggreko has been involved in nine Olympics and six World
Cups, providing power to the 2012 summer games in London and the
Brazil 2014 soccer World Cup.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)