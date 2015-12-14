(Adds comment from rival bidder Tecnogera)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 14 Longtime Olympic power
provider Aggreko has pulled out of a tender to supply
generators for the games in Rio de Janeiro next year, the
spokesman for Rio 2016 told Reuters, dealing a major blow to
organizers rushing to secure an energy source for the world's
largest sporting event.
The temporary power contract is a vital part of Olympic
preparations, guaranteeing a stable and secure energy supply for
international broadcasters, the opening and closing ceremonies,
as well as back-up electricity for the venues.
The most experienced bidder pulling out on such a crucial
contract is a worrying sign for Olympic organizers who are under
huge pressure to cut spending as Brazil languishes in its worst
recession in 25 years. The government has already warned that
there is no money to cover any cost overruns.
Preparations for South America's first Olympics have been
dogged by concerns over the polluted bay where the sailing will
be held as well as violence spilling over from heavily policed
slums, or favelas. Officials say construction of venues and
infrastructure remains on track, but recently admitted Brazil's
recession is making delivery more difficult.
Glasgow-based Aggreko, which has been involved in nine
Olympics and six World Cups, declined to comment because the
result of the tender has not yet been announced. Sector analysts
said not being awarded the contract could impact Aggreko's 2016
earnings and shares in the company closed down 1.8 percent.
For London 2012, Aggreko's power deal was worth nearly $60
million, although the Rio 2016 contract is expected to be less
as it is smaller in scope.
Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada told Reuters he was
comfortable with the companies still competing for the tender,
the winner of which will be passed to the board for approval on
Tuesday.
LACKING CAPACITY
Two other sources with knowledge of the tender process said
the companies left in the running were a mix of Brazilian and
international firms, but said it was unlikely any of them had
the in-country capacity and Olympic experience to fully meet the
needs of the contract. It is likely that whoever wins would have
to lease generators from Aggreko, they said.
"There is increased risk of it going to someone who doesn't
have the experience. Are there people out there with enough
equipment? Probably. But in terms of the operational side of
things, Aggreko are pretty good at this," said Will Kirkness, an
analyst at Jefferies.
Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar is one
international firm that industry insiders say could be in the
running to provide the power equipment. Caterpillar did not
immediately reply to a request for comment.
Brazilian temporary power supplier Tecnogera said it was
bidding for the contract and had the expertise and capacity to
fulfill it without leasing third-party equipment.
"We haven't been hit by the dollar, don't have to import
equipment and can deliver this contract for a better price,"
Tecnogera Chief Executive Abraham Curi said. He admitted the
company had never provided power for a sporting event of this
scale before, but said requirements were similar to jobs it had
done for nuclear and water projects in Brazil.
It is unclear why Aggreko pulled its tender, but the sources
said they thought the firm had tired of two-year-old
negotiations, as well as constant changes in both the scope of
the tender and who would be paying - the government or
organizing committee.
Organizers are trying to find substantial savings, as much
as 30 percent in some areas, as Rio 2016 scrimps to avoid going
over its 7.4 billion reais ($1.9 billion) budget. But with
inflation at 10 percent, the Brazilian currency weakening
against the dollar and last-minute work always costing more,
cuts are proving difficult.
Time is now tight, too. For London 2012, the winner of the
power contract was announced 20 months before the games started.
The Aug. 5 to Aug. 21 games in Rio are just eight months away.
In 2012, Aggreko's pre-tax profits surged 11 percent, helped
by its London Olympic contract. Aggreko provided London 2012
with 550 generator sets, 1,500 kilometers of cable and 5,500
distribution panels across 39 venues.
(Additional reporting by Li-mei Hoang in London; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)