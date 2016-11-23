PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazil's antitrust agency Cade said on Wednesday it has settled a case against Brazilian orange juice producers accused of colluding to reduce prices paid to farmers.
Cade said it settled with juice producers Cutrale, Citrovita, Coinbra, Fischer, Cargill, Bascitrus and with industry group Abecitrus, aside from another nine individuals involved in the cartel case, which started in 1999. They will pay a combined 301 million reais ($89 million) to settle the case.
($1 = 3.38 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.