BRASILIA, July 20 The financial adviser for
embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's Grupo EBX does
not endorse a restructuring of the industrial conglomerate debt
that imposes unilateral losses upon creditors, BTG Pactual
Chief Executive Officer Andres Esteves was quoted as
saying by a local magazine on Saturday.
The billionaire financier said that Batista did not mislead
other investors with grandiose promises of oil and mining riches
to put money into his group which is now crumbling, the weekly
Veja reported.
"What I can guarantee is that BTG does not support
heterodox solutions and respects creditors," Esteves said when
asked if Batista planned to default on its debt. "If it's up to
us, Eike (Batista) will get out of this crisis through the front
door - even if that means big losses for him and investors."
EBX has started to break up, selling assets to pay debts
owed to international funds, private banks and state-owned banks
and bondholders. Esteves said there are people interested in
buying Batista's Sudeste port, but did not give more details.
Most EBX Group shares are now almost worthless and debt
trades at levels suggesting default, raising fears of hefty
losses for bondholders.
An EBX spokeswoman contacted by Reuters referred to a June
13 statement in which the conglomerate said it has finished
restructuring its debt and only holds obligations with longer
maturities.
Batista's fall from grace has also reflected the woes
afflicting the Brazilian economy, which has struggled in the
last two years as investors lose faith in President Dilma
Rousseff.
Esteves, who often participates in meetings with Rousseff,
said the administration suffered from "economic arrogance" and
failed to listen to the market advice to strive for a leaner,
more efficient state.
"There is great uncertainty about the path the country is
taking," said Esteves, who controls Latin America's largest
investment bank. "In the game of expectations, the government is
losing. We need rationality and transparency to make money flow
back in again."
Esteves, who is one of Brazil's most successful bankers, did
point to positive steps taken by the government such as interest
rate hikes by the central bank to control above-target
inflation.
The EBX group includes energy firm MPX Energia SA
, oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA,
shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA and logistics company LLX
Logística SA.
(Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Gunna Dickson)