BRASILIA, July 20 The financial adviser for embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's Grupo EBX does not endorse a restructuring of the industrial conglomerate debt that imposes unilateral losses upon creditors, BTG Pactual Chief Executive Officer Andres Esteves was quoted as saying by a local magazine on Saturday.

The billionaire financier said that Batista did not mislead other investors with grandiose promises of oil and mining riches to put money into his group which is now crumbling, the weekly Veja reported.

"What I can guarantee is that BTG does not support heterodox solutions and respects creditors," Esteves said when asked if Batista planned to default on its debt. "If it's up to us, Eike (Batista) will get out of this crisis through the front door - even if that means big losses for him and investors."

EBX has started to break up, selling assets to pay debts owed to international funds, private banks and state-owned banks and bondholders. Esteves said there are people interested in buying Batista's Sudeste port, but did not give more details.

Most EBX Group shares are now almost worthless and debt trades at levels suggesting default, raising fears of hefty losses for bondholders.

An EBX spokeswoman contacted by Reuters referred to a June 13 statement in which the conglomerate said it has finished restructuring its debt and only holds obligations with longer maturities.

Batista's fall from grace has also reflected the woes afflicting the Brazilian economy, which has struggled in the last two years as investors lose faith in President Dilma Rousseff.

Esteves, who often participates in meetings with Rousseff, said the administration suffered from "economic arrogance" and failed to listen to the market advice to strive for a leaner, more efficient state.

"There is great uncertainty about the path the country is taking," said Esteves, who controls Latin America's largest investment bank. "In the game of expectations, the government is losing. We need rationality and transparency to make money flow back in again."

Esteves, who is one of Brazil's most successful bankers, did point to positive steps taken by the government such as interest rate hikes by the central bank to control above-target inflation.

The EBX group includes energy firm MPX Energia SA , oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA, shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA and logistics company LLX Logística SA. (Writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Gunna Dickson)