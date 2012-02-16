* Port workers protest, demand to see new labor contract

* Brief morning and afternoon stoppages cause some delays

* Grains movement at port still light before harvest peak

BRASILIA, Feb 16 Stevedores and other workers at Paranagua, Brazil's No. 2 grains port, held work stoppages on Thursday to protest delays by administrators in producing a revised employment contract, the head of the local stevedores union said.

Both two-hour stoppages took place at Paranagua, the southern port that ships much of Brazil's corn and soy, though volumes of both are light at this time of year in the run-up to the peak of harvesting. A port spokeswoman said the effect on port operations was minimal, though it had caused some delays.

Another two-hour stoppage was planned for Friday morning. The association of private terminal operators who employ the workers, rather than the actual port, would hold an assembly on Friday that protesters hoped would resolve their complaint.

Brazil is the world's No. 2 soy producer and ranks No. 3 for corn.

"If it is not settled, it will continue again next Monday," said Antonio Carlos Bonato, head of the Paranagua union of stevedores.

He said administrators had taken too long to produce a new labor deal agreed between port workers and terminal operators, citing the complexity of calculating remuneration adjustments. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by David Gregorio)