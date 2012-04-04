* Homebuilder posts unaudited $11 mln loss in 4th quarter

* Costs spike unexpectedly due to outsourced projects

* Cuts estimate for new 2012 project launches by 15 pct

* PDG expects audited results by the end of this week

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, April 4 PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, cut back new project launches this year after cost overruns stemming from outsourced construction led to a surprise fourth-quarter loss.

The unexpected loss drove shares to their lowest level in almost three years, showing that PDG, which largely outperformed rivals last year, is still vulnerable to rising costs for labor, materials and outsourcing that are hurting the sector.

The quarterly loss, PDG's first since the start of 2007, resulted from an unexpected budget revision to reflect runaway costs at units outsourcing construction to accelerate growth in new regions, Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky told analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings.

"2012 is a year of adjustments for the company after the five-year growth cycle since our IPO," Grabowsky said. "We've stopped talking about growth. Now we're talking about efficiency."

PDG's stock dropped 2.9 percent to 5.79 reais in midday trading, heading toward their lowest close since July 2009.

Grabowsky's remarks signal that PDG is now falling in line with the industry's humbler outlook after years of torrid growth and soaring home prices. The company lowered its estimate for new projects this year to between 8 billion reais and 9 billion reais, from earlier expectations of 9 billion reais to 11 billion reais.

The outlook is an admission that PDG's new project launches could slip in 2012 for the first time since the company went public. The builder launched 9.01 billion reais of new projects last year, hitting the bottom of its initial estimates.

The builder posted a preliminary loss of 20 million reais ($11 million) in the fourth quarter, missing expectations of a 219 million reais profit in a Reuters survey.

"Despite the fact that the market was already pricing in a weak fourth quarter, we believe investors could react negatively to the budget revision in the short term," real estate Guilherme Rocha of Credit Suisse Group told clients on Wednesday.

The figures released late on Tuesday were still preliminary, as auditors had not finished their review even after the earnings release was pushed back from Saturday. Grabowsky said he expected audited earnings to be ready by the end of the week.