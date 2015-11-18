SAO PAULO Nov 18 A Brazilian policy body will
discuss a rule allowing pension funds in state companies to take
longer before recognizing shortfalls accumulated over a
three-year long market rout, three sources with direct knowledge
of the plan said on Wednesday.
Under the plan being studied by the National Pension
Industry Council (CNPC), the new rule would permit companies and
employees contributing additional retirement savings to forego
immediate one-time contributions, said two of the sources who
requested anonymity because the matter is not yet public.
The CNPC, which includes representatives from the Finance,
Budget and Planning, Labor and Social Security ministries as
well as pension fund watchdog Previc, began a meeting in
Brasilia to discuss the changes at 10 a.m. local time (1200
GMT).
If approved, changes would apply to state as well as private
complementary pension plans, the sources added. The criteria
behind the changes is a reduction in so-called duration of the
pension fund portfolio, which could give extra time for stocks,
bonds and other securities in fund portfolios to recover, they
added.
Some funds, especially those managing money for state
workers, have been saddled with enormous losses in the wake of
ill-timed investment decisions since the start of President
Dilma Rousseff's first term in January 2011. She was re-elected
last year for another four-year term.
For Funcef, the pension fund for the workers of state lender
Caixa Econômica Federal, the three-year accumulated
shortfall could narrow to about 500 million reais ($131 million)
from 5.6 billion reais currently, said one source. Funcef
declined to comment.
Brazil's largest pension funds are facing a couple of
difficult years as a lengthy recession will likely stoke
redemptions and outpace contributions by a large margin.
Average profitability in the industry is likely to end this
year at around 8.7 percent, well below the targeted actuarial
rate of return, or minimum expected return on investments, of
15.94 percent, according to Abrapp, the group that represents
pension funds.
($1 = 3.8042 Brazilian reais)
