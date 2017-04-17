BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil's proposal to reform the country's pension system will be presented to the government's support base in the lower house on Tuesday, Carlos Marun, president of the pension reform commission in the lower house, said on the sidelines of a conference in Brasilia on Monday.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing