* Agency cuts rate of return required for pension funds
* Decision takes effect starting in 2013, CNPC says
* Borrowing costs have fallen to record lows
SAO PAULO, Nov 29 The Brazilian government cut
the target rate of return for pension funds for the coming six
years on Thursday in a move long awaited by money managers
following a fall in borrowing costs to record lows.
Industry watchdog National Pension Council, known as CNPC,
will lower the so-called actuarial target rate of return for
state- and private-sector-run funds by 0.25 percentage point per
year between 2013 and 2018. Currently, funds have to post a
minimum return rate of 6 percent on top of the benchmark IPCA
consumer price index.
According to CNPC, about half of pension funds in Brazil
have been working with actuarial targets below the 6 percent
limit. About 42 percent of pension funds were still using the 6
percent benchmark. Funds in Brazil manage a total 626 billion
reais ($298 billion) of retirement money.
"The decision reflects the current scenario of lower
interest rates in the Brazilian economy," CNPC said in a
statement.
The move underscores one of the many long-term implications
of lower borrowing costs in Brazil, where for years fixed-income
investors and retirees earned the highest returns of any in the
world's 20 biggest economies. Apart from reducing the cost of
credit for companies and individuals, lower rates might also fan
risk-taking among investors to counter a decline in returns.
The central bank on Wednesday kept the Selic benchmark
overnight lending rate at a record low 7.25 percent. A decade
ago, the Selic was around 26 percent.
In the statement, Jaime Mariz, a senior pension ministry
official, said the move also aims to encourage funds to
diversify their assets and "move their investment focus from
government debt solely".
Investors including Paulo Corchaki, who as chief investment
officer of Itaú Asset Management manages 300 billion reais in
assets, said that from now on pension funds will have to boost
purchases of corporate debt, exchange-traded funds and shares in
funds made up of asset-backed securities to beat the returns
offered by the most traditional asset classes.