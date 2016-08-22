BRASILIA Aug 22 The Brazilian government is
committed to overhaul its expensive pension system despite an
incipient economic recovery that could ease social security
expenditures in the short run, pension secretary Marcelo Caetano
said on Monday.
Caetano, who is helping draft the unpopular reform that is
expected to be submitted to Congress this year, said in an
interview that the overhaul is crucial to sustain a pension
system that represents more than a quarter of the country's
overall expenditures.
He said short-term measures to reduce the system's deficit,
such as lifting social security contribution exemptions for
commodities' exporters and charities, are not enough to solve
the problem. He added that the government has not yet decided
over those exemptions or other measures.
"The executive is very conscious of the need to carry out
the pension reform to preserve the system," said Caetano, a
former pension researcher with the government's think tank IPEA.
The Brazilian pension system is one of the world's most
generous, with ample benefits to workers, putting the fiscal
accounts under great pressure at a time when the population is
rapidly growing older. The system's annual deficit is expected
to nearly double to around 150 billion reais ($46.70 billion)
this year.
Brazil is one of the few countries in the world without a
minimum retirement age.
The pension reform and a public spending cap are at the
heart of interim President Michel Temer's plan to rebalance the
budget, which is expected to post a record deficit above 10
percent of gross domestic product this year.
A crippling recession in its second year has curbed tax
revenues and widened a record budget deficit in a country that
not long ago posted hefty surpluses amid a booming economy.
Unions have vowed street demonstrations and strikes to
protest the reform, which they say hurt the fundamental rights
of workers in a country that struggles with wide income
inequalities.
Caetano said the government will strive to reduce
inequalities in the pension system, reviewing the preferential
treatment of military staff, police officers and teachers, who
currently can retire at a younger age with full pension
benefits.
The government is considering setting a minimum retirement
age of 65 for men and 60 for women, according to public comments
from officials. Brazilian workers retire at an average age of
54.
($1 = 3.2117 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Dan
Grebler)