By Paulo Prada
LIMOEIRO DO NORTE, Brazil, April 2 The farmers
of Brazil have become the world's top exporters of sugar, orange
juice, coffee, beef, poultry and soybeans. They've also earned a
more dubious distinction: In 2012, Brazil passed the United
States as the largest buyer of pesticides.
This rapid growth has made Brazil an enticing market for
pesticides banned or phased out in richer nations because of
health or environmental risks.
At least four major pesticide makers - U.S.-based FMC Corp.,
Denmark's Cheminova A/S, Helm AG of Germany and Swiss
agribusiness giant Syngenta AG - sell products here that are no
longer allowed in their domestic markets, a Reuters review of
registered pesticides found.
Among the compounds widely sold in Brazil: paraquat, which
was branded as "highly poisonous" by U.S. regulators. Both
Syngenta and Helm are licensed to sell it here.
Brazilian regulators warn that the government hasn't been
able to ensure the safe use of agrotóxicos, as herbicides,
insecticides and fungicides are known in Portuguese. In 2013, a
crop duster sprayed insecticide on a school in central Brazil.
The incident, which put more than 30 schoolchildren and teachers
in the hospital, is still being investigated.
"We can't keep up," says Ana Maria Vekic, chief of
toxicology at Anvisa, the federal agency in charge of evaluating
pesticide health risks.
FMC, Cheminova and Syngenta said the products they sell are
safe if used properly. A ban in one country doesn't necessarily
mean a pesticide should be prohibited everywhere, they argue,
because each market has different needs based on its crops,
pests, illnesses and climate. Helm, based in Hamburg, didn't
respond to requests for comment.
"You can't compare Brazil to a temperate climate," says
Eduardo Daher, executive director of Andef, a Brazilian
pesticide trade association. "We have more blights, more
insects, more harvests."
Public-health specialists here reject that argument. "So
what if the needs of crops or soils in Brazil are different?"
says Victor Pelaez, a food engineer and economist at the Federal
University of Paraná, in southern Brazil. "What's toxic in one
place is toxic everywhere, including Brazil."
WIDESPREAD VIOLATIONS
Screenings by regulators show much of the food grown and
sold in Brazil violates national regulations. Last year, Anvisa
completed its latest analysis of pesticide residue in foods
across Brazil. Of 1,665 samples collected, ranging from rice to
apples to peppers, 29 percent showed residues that either
exceeded allowed levels or contained unapproved pesticides.
Since 2007, when Brazil's health ministry began keeping
current records, the number of reported cases of human
intoxication by pesticides has more than doubled, from 2,178
that year to 4,537 in 2013. The annual number of deaths linked
to pesticide poisoning climbed from 132 to 206. Public health
specialists say the actual figures are higher because tracking
is incomplete.
The pressures are clear here in Limoeiro do Norte, a town in
the arid northeastern state of Ceará. The state used to be
anything but a breadbasket. But since the 1990s, Brazil has
built a system of irrigation canals in the area, and farming has
flourished. So, too, has pesticide use.
In November, a federal court upheld a ruling that forces
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, the global fruit giant, to
indemnify the widow of a worker whose liver failed after
repeated handling of pesticides. In Limoeiro do Norte, a state
court is weighing charges against a landowner accused by police
of ordering the murder of an anti-pesticide activist.
"This is a giant laboratory for the worst of
industrial-scale agriculture," says Raquel Rigotto, a physician
and sociologist at the Federal University of Ceará in Fortaleza,
the state capital. Rigotto says her research team has found
traces of many pesticides in water taps in the area, and a
higher rate of cancer deaths there than in towns nearby with
little farming.
The world has much riding on Brazil's food boom. The
population is expected to rise nearly 30 percent over the next
three decades, leaving 2 billion more mouths to feed. Brazil's
booming agricultural sector will be a critical source of
nourishment. But with its equatorial sunlight, steady
temperatures and year-round harvests, Brazil is also a fertile
place for insects, fungi and weeds. To keep them at bay, farmers
are applying more and more pesticides.
A POWERFUL LOBBY
In 2013, the last year figures are available, Brazilian
buyers purchased $10 billion worth, or 20 percent of the global
market. Since 2008, Brazilian demand has risen 11 percent
annually - more than twice the global rate.
One factor blocking more forceful safeguards is Brazil's
increasingly powerful agricultural lobby.
In last year's elections, agribusiness trailed only the
construction industry as a source of donations for the
re-election of leftist President Dilma Rousseff. Brazilian food
and agricultural companies accounted for about a quarter of the
money she received from big donors, or 89.5 million reais,
electoral filings show. That figure is based on an analysis of
the 118 largest donations to Rousseff's campaign, equal to 1
million Brazilian reais ($300,000) or more each.
In Congress, nearly half the 594 lawmakers identify
themselves with the "rural bench," a legislative faction that
has relaxed laws banning genetically modified crops and loosened
limits on the clearing of rainforest and other woodland. The
rural bench has also proposed legislation to streamline
pesticide regulation under one agency, instead of current laws
that empower Anvisa and the agriculture and environment
ministries.
Rousseff's press office declined to comment, referring
questions to the agriculture ministry. Décio Coutinho, a senior
ministry official, said in an e-mail that the use of pesticides
follows "rigorous laws" in Brazil and is overseen by
technicians, scientists and public servants who "enjoy the
respect and total confidence of the domestic and international
scientific community and Brazilian and foreign consumers."
The relationship between agribusiness and the government,
including campaign donations, is "ethical and transparent," he
said. There is nothing improper about the sector's voice in
Congress, he added, saying that representation "is defined by
the free and sovereign vote of the electorate."
The industry's influence, and tight budgets for regulators,
limit Brazil's ability to enforce pesticide rules.
"FARMERS LOVE IT"
Consider the time it takes Anvisa to evaluate a proposal by
a manufacturer to sell a pesticide in Brazil. By law, the agency
is supposed to analyze a new chemical in no more than 120 days.
Anvisa can take years. With fewer than 50 scientists, compared
with hundreds at comparable agencies in the United States or
Europe, it has a backlog of more than 1,000 chemicals awaiting
review.
It can also take years to get dangerous chemicals off the
market.
An effort to re-evaluate 14 controversial pesticides used in
Brazil, most of them banned elsewhere, is now in its seventh
year, slowed by lawsuits from manufacturers and opposition by
many lawmakers. "If it's not a court case, it's a congressional
hearing," says Vekic, the toxicology chief at Anvisa.
So far, the re-evaluation has led to bans of four
pesticides. In December, Anvisa said it would prohibit methyl
parathion, an insecticide banned in the United States and
Europe. But Anvisa hasn't yet said when or how it will act.
As a result, Cheminova, the Danish company that sells methyl
parathion, has "not changed plans regarding the business with
this product," says Lars-Erik Pedersen, a spokesman. He adds
that demand is now high because of boll weevil attacks on
cotton. "The farmers love it," he says.
The delays at Anvisa, farmers and pesticide companies say,
force growers to keep using older, potentially more harmful
chemicals because safer, more efficient pesticides are awaiting
approval.
"We have new products, but there is a backlog to get them to
market," says Antonio Zem, president of the Latin America unit
of FMC, the American manufacturer of Furadan, an insecticide.
Furadan is based on carbofuran, a compound for which the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency, after a review beginning in
2006, "concluded that dietary, worker, and ecological risks are
unacceptable for all uses."
FMC says that it has been trying to limit sales of the
potent chemical to big farms and to sectors, such as sugarcane,
where application can be handled mostly by machine.
DEATH OF A FARM WORKER
Furadan is one of the many pesticides used on farms along
the Chapada do Apodi, a fertile plateau in eastern Ceará. There,
thanks to 40 kilometers of canals fed by the nearby Jaguaribe
River, more than 4,500 farmhands work fields on 324 properties.
The farms have brought jobs and some prosperity to a
once-destitute region. The town of Limoeiro do Norte was once
known as the "land of bicycles" because residents couldn't
afford cars. Today it hums with the tread of pickup truck and
SUV tires.
But little other public infrastructure has followed the
canals. As a result, many of the region's residents get their
water from the same open-air canals that irrigate the farms.
Problems along the plateau emerged as early as 2008.
Agricultural workers and neighbors of farms began complaining to
local church officials and labor organizations that they were
developing rashes after taking showers, while their farm animals
were getting sick.
That July, Vanderlei Matos da Silva, a 31-year-old employee
of Fresh Del Monte Produce, reported suffering headaches,
fevers, a swollen belly and yellow eyes. For the previous three
years, he had worked for the company stocking a pesticide
warehouse at its pineapple plantation on the plateau.
The job, according to documents and testimony by fellow
workers submitted to a federal labor court, included mixing
chemicals and preparing backpack dispensers for those who
sprayed them. Silva also cleaned the warehouse and often stored
unused chemicals in open containers, workers testified.
The fumes often made him and colleagues dizzy. "Dust from
the agrotóxicos stayed in the air," testified José Anaildo Silva
da Costa, one of the workers. Another worker, Francisco Ricardo
Nobre, testified that plantation managers ordered employees to
hide certain pesticides when they got wind of a pending
inspection.
Fresh Del Monte, based in Coral Gables, Florida, declined to
comment.
A RECEIPT FOR PARAQUAT
One of the pesticides, according to worker testimony, was
paraquat. A decades-old herbicide, paraquat is banned in the
European Union and restricted for most uses in the United
States. In Brazil, Syngenta, Helm and three other companies are
licensed to sell it. The chemical is among those under review by
Anvisa.
Paraquat is "highly poisonous," according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among other ills,
according to the CDC, paraquat causes kidney, heart and liver
failure.
At least some of the paraquat sold to the Fresh Del Monte
operation during Silva's employment there came from Syngenta,
according to a 2007 sales receipt for 25,840 reais worth
($8,160) of the chemical. The receipt, obtained by prosecutors,
was reviewed by Reuters. Syngenta declined to comment.
By August, Silva could no longer work. In October, he was
admitted to a clinic in Limoeiro and moved three weeks later to
a bigger hospital in Fortaleza. He died a month later, leaving a
one-year-old son and a widow, who began a years-long effort to
win back pay and damages from Fresh Del Monte.
The official cause of death was listed as liver and kidney
failure and digestive hemorrhaging. Fresh Del Monte declined to
comment on Silva's death. In court, the company's lawyers
alleged that Silva had been diagnosed with a viral form of
hepatitis unrelated to his work. The judge rejected that
argument.
Nearby, Jose Maria Filho, a family farmer on the plateau,
had begun complaining to local authorities about sick farm
animals and rashes. He accused large landowners of overusing
pesticides, particularly with crop dusters that rained chemicals
down on the canals and other areas adjacent to farmland.
"YOU ARE MESSING WITH BIG PEOPLE"
"He had a big mouth," recalls Luiz Girão, a local cattle
rancher and former congressman who is influential among area
growers.
Filho succeeded in getting the scientists led by Rigotto to
research the water on the plateau. One study they conducted in
late 2008 analyzed samples taken from 25 points along the canals
and from household water faucets.
The study tested for the presence of 22 different
pesticides. In each sample, researchers said they found residues
of at least three of the compounds and as many as 12. Area
growers dismissed the study, arguing the research didn't
determine the concentration of each chemical in the water,
therefore proving nothing about toxicity.
Throughout 2009, Filho continued speaking out. He appeared
at town council meetings in Limoeiro, and by November had
convinced enough council members to pass a ban on cropdusting,
despite the opposition of big landowners.
"They were furious," recalls Reginaldo Araújo, a local
teacher and labor activist.
Some growers kept dusting anyway.
In early 2010, Filho began taking photos and shooting video
of a crop duster taking off from a local airfield. He told
people he was gathering evidence about pesticide violations. He
also started receiving threats.
According to a police investigation detailed in an
indictment reviewed by Reuters, an anonymous caller phoned Filho
and told him he was being followed. The caller said Filho was
tailed as he traveled local roads by motorcycle, often carrying
his young son. "You are a coward because you never travel
alone," the caller said.
At the airstrip, according to a complaint Filho filed with
police, a security guard warned him: "You are messing with big
people. It's dangerous."
GUNNED DOWN
On April 21, as he rode home through sprawling banana
plantations, Filho was shot 25 times with a .40 caliber pistol.
His body fell on the road.
A month later, the council revoked the cropdusting ban.
After a two-year investigation, police charged João
Teixeira, a local landowner, farmer and businessman who
coordinated the cropdusting on the plateau, with ordering the
hit. Using ballistics and cellular telephone records,
prosecutors said in the indictment, police pieced together calls
among Teixeira's foreman, two locals and a hit man. Teixeira and
three others were indicted in Filho's murder.
Teixeira, reached by telephone, said: "We had nothing to do
with it." He declined to discuss the case further. A judge in
Limoeiro is expected to decide in coming months whether the case
will go to trial.
Meanwhile, two courts have ruled in favor of Gerlene Santos,
the widow of Silva, the Fresh Del Monte worker. In 2013, a court
in Limoeiro ordered the company to pay damages totaling roughly
350,000 reais, or about $110,000. A higher court recently upheld
the ruling.
Along the plateau, tensions continue.
Tropical Nordeste, a plantation that exports bananas to
Europe, recently won a prize from a foreign buyers' association
for excellence. In October, a worker at the plantation posted on
Facebook photos he took of a leaking pesticide tank at a
warehouse.
The worker, 25-year-old pesticide sprayer Diego Oliveira da
Silva, said in an interview that foremen also asked him and
colleagues to use up their stock of Furadan, the FMC chemical,
in the days before an inspection. Two other workers, who asked
to remain anonymous, made the same claim. Da Silva was fired for
posting the photos.
Hugo Carrillo, manager of the plantation, said the leak was
a temporary problem caused by a broken tap, fixed the same day.
As for the allegation that the plantation covered up the use
of risky pesticides, Carrillo said: "Why would I hide Furadan?
It's not banned in Brazil."
(Edited by Michael Williams)