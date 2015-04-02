(This story accompanies a Special Report: "Why Brazil has a big
appetite for banned pesticides")
By Paulo Prada
April 2 One of the oldest and most widely used
pesticides in the world is also one of the most toxic and
controversial.
Paraquat, a herbicide used to control weeds since the 1950s,
was banned in the European Union in 2007. It is restricted for
use only by licensed technicians in the United States and, since
2012, many of its formulations in China are being phased out.
Known for its toxicity to vital organs, including the liver,
kidneys, heart and respiratory system, it is deadly if ingested
and has long been criticized by public health experts. They say
farm workers, especially in less educated and less regulated
markets, are at risk if they use the chemical improperly.
"It's terribly toxic," says Mark Davis, senior officer for
pesticide management at the Food and Agriculture Organization of
the United Nations. "Once it is in your body there is no
antidote."
Paraquat caused a public health scare in the United States
in 1970s: Mexican drug enforcement authorities, with funding
from the U.S. government, sprayed the chemical on marijuana that
later crossed the border. In the 1980s, paraquat was the agent
in suicide and murder scares in Japan.
Paraquat is still widely used across much of the developing
world, especially in Asia and Latin America. It is popular
because it kills weeds on contact and breaks down fast once it
enters the soil.
The chemical is also increasingly used to complement other
popular herbicides, such as glyphosate, more commonly known by
its original brand name, Roundup.
That product, developed by U.S.-based Monsanto Co but now
also made by generic manufacturers, is the world's most widely
used herbicide. It is commonly applied to genetically modified
strains of soybeans, corn and other produce engineered to
withstand glyphosate and grown on the massive, single-crop farms
that dominate global agriculture today.
But glyphosate itself is controversial. Last month, the
World Health Organization said glyphosate is "probably
carcinogenic to humans," prompting the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency to say it will seek new rules for its use.
And after years of exposure to glyphosate, many weeds have
developed resistance, leading to renewed use of paraquat and
other complements.
Global sales of paraquat, according to a study commissioned
by the Australian unit of Syngenta AG, one of the many
manufacturers of the chemical, totaled $640 million in 2011. The
global market for all pesticides in 2013 totaled $54.2 billion,
according to market researcher Phillips McDougall.
